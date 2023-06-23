Micron’s UFS 4.0 Mobile Storage Is Optimized For AI and 5G Apps

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Rich Nass

It really is possible to make memory that’s geared toward a particular application, if you’re still of the belief that AI is an application. I learned that fact recently, thanks to the folks at Micron Technology, who recently announced that they are delivering qualification samples of the company’s Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 mobile solution.

UFS 4.0 is built on Micron’s advanced 232-layer 3D NAND. Offered in high capacities up to 1 Tbyte, the UFS 4.0 storage solution is now being shipped to select global smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors. Note that it’s also optimized for data-intensive 5G applications, a hallmark of the latest generation of smartphones.

According to the company, its latest mobile flash storage, with its highly configurable firmware architecture, outpaces competition on several critical NAND benchmarks, delivering the industry’s fastest performance for flagship smartphones with fast bootup, app launches, and video downloads.

The triple-level cell (TLC) NAND architecture delivers 100% higher write bandwidth and 75% higher read bandwidth than previous generations. More bits per square millimeter of silicon can be achieved by stacking the NAND bit cell array into more layers, allowing greater density, performance improvements and capacity growth. Specifically, the UFS 4.0 solution offers up to 4300 Mbytes/s sequential read and 4000 Mbytes/s sequential write speed. And it’s 25% more power-efficient.