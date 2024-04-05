Embedded Computing Design

New Greenliant eMMC and NVMe BGA SSDs on Display at embedded world 2024

April 05, 2024

News

Image Credit: Greenliant

Greenliant will highlight its new high endurance EX Series and budget friendly PX / VX Series NVMe and eMMC NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) at embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany, April 9-11, in hall 4A, booth 606.

Attendees to embedded world 2024 can meet with data storage experts at Greenliant’s booth (4A-606) to learn how the new NANDrive SSDs and the full Greenliant product portfolio address embedded systems requirements for aerospace, defense, industrial and transportation applications

For more information, visit greenliant.com.

