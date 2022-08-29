Product of the Week: Exascend's Industrial- and Enterprise-Grade PCIe Gen4 SSD

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Storage solutions for enterprise and industrial applications bring varying features to their respective industries. But what if there was one storage solution that encompassed both the advanced performance associated with enterprise storage and the high reliability provided by industrial storage? Well, there is.

Exascend's E1.S SSD from its PCIe Gen4 PI4 series of flash storage solutions brings enterprise-class, industrial-grade performance to data centers and server applications such as offshore power and resource installations, ADAS data loggers, telecommunications equipment and stations, and traffic and environmental monitoring stations.

Exascend's Industrial- and Enterprise-grade SSD In Action

The E1.S supports the PCIe 4.0 interface for increased bandwidth for efficient high speed data transfers and 3D TLC flash for reliable storage at a lower power consumption. The SSD offers a capacity of 960 GB~7680 GB of storage with speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s for read and up to 3,000 MB/s for write. For random 4K read/write speeds, the SSD provides up to 600,000 IOPS and 450,000 IOPS.

The E1.S SSD provides protection in -40 to 185 °F (-40 to 85 °C) environments and support for Adaptive Thermal Control™ (ATC), a technology that balances surges and drops in performance with device thermals. Thermal performance is further protected with the option to configure heat spreaders, as well as asymmetric and symmetric enclosures to meet the needs of different industrial environments.

The PI4 series ATC works with the Marvell 88SS1321 controller to manage communication and data between the SSD and its interfaces. The series includes power loss protection (PLP) for the device’s firmware and hardware, advanced LDPC error correction, global static and dynamic wear leveling, unrecoverable bit error rate (UBER) of <1 sector per 1017 bits read, and a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.0 million hours.

The 111.49 mm x 31.5 mm x 5.9 mm E1.S SSD consumes less than 7.5 W of power when active and under 1.0 W when idle. To further expand on the device’s industrial operation capabilities, shock is supported in operation at 50 G (11 ms duration, half sine wave) and non-operation at 1500 G (0.5 ms duration, half sine wave). For vibration it supports 10 G (peak,10–2000 Hz).

Getting Started with the E1.S SSD

S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) support is included in the PI4 series to provide information about the health of the drive, work with the system’s hardware to report failure, provide protocols for errors, and self-test for data collection and analysis.

The PI4 series is compliant with the FCC, CE, and RoHS standards.

Product samples for the PI4 E1.S SSDs are available upon request with order capacity configurations from 960 GB to 7,680 GB (1 TB to 8 TB).

Additional Resources:

PI4 series: https://exascend.com/product-category/pcie-gen4/pi4/

PI4 series industrial-grade E1.S: https://exascend.com/first-e1-s-pi4-enterprise-embedded/

E1.S Datasheet: https://exascend.com/exascend-industrial-enterprise-pcie-gen4-ssd/