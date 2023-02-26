Road to embedded world ’23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Innodisk

Innodisk will be attending embedded world 2023 where they will be ready to offer experienced advice on memory, storage, and AI /ML. At hall 1 booth 370, Innodisk will be announcing, for the very first time, the Innodisk AI Solutions area where professionals will be demonstrating next-generation AI applications and products from its subsidiaries and business partners, including workplace safety, transportation, EV charging, and the innovative Innodisk AI Suite SDK.

On display will be Innodisk’s DDR5 DRAM Modules, which brings double the speed, quadruple the capacity, and improved performance of modern workstations.

The JESD79-5 DDR5 SDRAM specification has significant improvements in capacity, speed, and voltage. Structure wise, the Power Management IC (PMIC) is moved onto the DIMM, reducing redundant power management circuitry on the motherboard for unused DIMM slots in previous generations.



From JEDEC standard, the DDR5 specification is bringing the maximum potential capacity for a single DDR5 DIMM to 128GB, a theoretical maximum transfer speed of 6400MT/s which is doubling the rate of DDR4, along with the improved power consumption as 1.1V.



The modules from Innodisk comply with all relevant JEDEC standards and are available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB capacities, as 4800MT/s.

DDR5 SODIMM

Product Features

Small Outline Dual In-line Memory Module

Fully Tested and Optimized for Stability and Performance

Uses Original IC to Meet Strict Industrial Standards

On module Power Management IC (JEDEC Standard: 1.1V)

Operating Environment: 0°C ~ 95°C (Tc)

Anti-Sulfuration Protection Against Harsh Environments

30μ” Gold Finger

RoHS Compliance

CE/FCC Certification

DDR5 UDIMM

Furthermore, we will also introduce Camera Modules for AI and Computer Vision, which meet the varied requirements of these applications, including AI image recognition.

