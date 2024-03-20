Road to embedded world: ADATA Industrial Brings AI Storage Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: ADATA Industrial

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

During your stay at embedded world 2024, make sure to stop by Hall 1 Booth 128 and see ADATA Industrial and why it is considered a leader in industrial storage. ADATA will be highlighting its various AI storage solutions with its motto, "Forging the Future of Industrial Edge AI."

Booth 128 will feature three core advantages to address the industry challenges of seamless data connectivity, enhanced high-speed, and strengthened security systems. There will be a showcase of key products tailored for innovations in AI as well as exclusive software.

ADATA Industrial has five factories worldwide in Taiwan, China, Brazil, and India, making up a flexible global supply chain that is critical to meeting global demand. ADATA Industrial is committed to providing customers with optimal solutions and pioneering a new era of intelligent AI storage.

For more information, visit industrial.adata.com.