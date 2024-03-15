Road to embedded world: Cervoz has Expansion Solutions for You

Our second stop on The Road to embedded world is Cervoz (April 9-11, Hall 1, Booth 1-401), which will highlight its storage, memory, and expansion solutions for edge computing, showcasing compact design, interconnectivity, and more. Cervoz experts will have exhibits covering Edge Computing & AI/Machine Vision, High Endurance Computing, and Expansion Solutions.

Edge Computing & AI: Compactness and High-Performance

M.2 2230 (A+E Key) NVMe Gen3x2 solutions, the T425 series for space-constrained edge and fanless devices. The T425 series offers high-speed data transfer without occupying mainstream M.2 2280/2242 slots

DDR5-5600MHz series, surpassing mainstream DDR4-3200MHz by over 50% in transfer rate

Compact low-profile 10GbE PCIe LAN Card significantly enhance network bandwidth when compared to Gigabit Ethernet, boosting data efficiency in densely interconnected IoT networks

Machine Vision: Real-Time Accuracy and Reliability

The NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs offer swift read/write speeds for real-time image processing, while featuring advanced thermal solutions like graphene pads and heat sinks for consistent performance.

Included in the series are DDR5 modules with ECC (Error Correction Code) for precise operation vital to machine vision applications. More options include Ethernet Expansion Cards in M.2, mini PCIe, and PCIe formats, ensuring robust data transfer up to 10GbE in extreme temperatures (-40°C to 85°C). The integration of PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) simplifies installation and reduces costs by combining power and data transfer into a single cable.

High Endurance: Resilience and Power Loss Protection

Cervoz's rugged product range has achieved certifications, such as MIL-STD-810G for military use, and ISO-16750-3 for vehicular applications.

Besides a wide temperature lineup, the in-house developed Power Loss Protection suite actively monitors and safeguards data integrity against power fluctuations.

Powerguard, for instance, provides auxiliary power during outages to complete ongoing writes and prevent data loss, boasting a discharge endurance 40 times greater than standard SSDs, thereby enhancing data security in unstable conditions.

Expansion Solutions: Enhanced Interconnectivity

Professionals will discuss the M.2 expansion cards supporting CAN-Bus technology, which has been increasingly adopted from automotive to industrial automation. The latest LVDS expansion card delivers heightened display connectivity and power in a single cable. The portfolio also features Wi-Fi 5/6 cards, delivering high-speed wireless connectivity to meet evolving industrial demands.

Lead the future of industries—join Cervoz at embedded world 2024 in Hall 1, Booth 1-401. Discover future-proof innovations and solutions tailored to your needs with Cervoz's experts.

