Swissbit N-30m2

Image Provided by Swissbit AG The High Performance N-30m2 NVMe SSD completes Swissbit's portfolio of storage modules for most demanding industrial, netcom and automotive applications.

The series is based on industrial-grade 3D TLC NAND and supports an ambient temperature range of -40 to +85 °C. The PCIe 4-lane interface operates according to PCIe 3.1 specification and offers bandwidths of up to 3,500 MB/s for sequential read and 3,100 MB/s for sequential write. It will be available with storage capacities from 240 GB to 3.84 TB. In addition to the M.2 2242 form factor, the SSD is also available in the M.2 2280 size.