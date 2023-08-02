Weebit Keeps Getting its ReRAM Qualified

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Weebit Nano Weebit Nano’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module is now certified up to 125 degrees Celsius (automotive grade 1 Non-Volatile Memories (NVMs)). The full qualification establishes Weebit’s ReRAM is approved for utilization in microcontrollers, automotive applications, and high-temperature industrial environments.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano said, “This achievement is part of an ongoing process through which we are extending the qualification of our ReRAM technology to even higher temperatures, longer retention, and higher endurance levels.”

R&D partner CEA-Leti produced Weebit’s demo chips used in the qualification process following JEDEC industry standards for NVMs. The assessment takes three random chips from three different wafer lots to test for certification levels.

General solutions are required to be suitable for up to 10 years at 0-85 degrees Celsius. However, modern automotive components need to have a maturity of 10 years or longer, higher temperature needs, and without zero fails. The ReRAM passed the assessment at 125 degrees Celsius retaining competence for 10 years.

"Proving the resilience of Weebit ReRAM at such high temperatures will continue to move these discussions forward. We believe ReRAM to be a better choice for automotive and industrial applications compared to other emerging NVMs not only because of its high temperature performance, but also its low complexity, cost effectiveness, and other advantages such as tolerance to radiation and electromagnetic interference,” ends Hanoch.

