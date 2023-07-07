Weebit Nano Leverages Skywater's 130nm CMOS to Heat Up ReRAM Market

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Weebit Nano and SkyWater Technology

Hod Hasharon, Israel and Bloomington, Minnesota. Weebit Nano Limited and SkyWater Technology announced Weebit Nano's Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) IP is fully qualified for industrial temperatures utilizing SkyWater's 130nm CMOS (S130) process, plus third-party processing.

“SkyWater's technology as-a-service approach is a great differentiator for customers developing new IP, and its robust process technologies for mixed-signal designs, rad-hard ICs, ROICs and power management are an excellent fit for our ReRAM technology, offering a unique value-add to various markets and applications," said Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano.

The qualification further strengthens the quality, repeatability, and reliability of Weebit's embedded ReRAM module while Skywater’s clients can leverage Weebit's proven non-volatile memory (NVM) IP in volume production.

The confirmation testing was performed by the JEDEC industry standards for NVMs with vigorous testing of silicon die randomly selected from three differing wafer lots. All selected die completed testing and validating Weebit's ReRAM's relevance for bulk production as embedded IP.

Weebit ReRAM technology in S130 is an ultra-low power, rad-hard, and fast NVM to aid in the development of highly integrated SoCs for environments including analog/mixed-signal, IoT, automotive, industrial, medical, and more. Hanoch continues, "Successful qualification of our technology in SkyWater S130 confirms that customers can have confidence that the IP will work reliably as specified.”

Weebit’s ReRAM IP Qualifications:

High endurance: 10K flash-equivalent cycles

Data retention: 10 years at industrial grade temperatures

Retention after cycling, exhibiting robust lifetime performance

3x SMT solder reflow cycles

Steve Kosier, SkyWater CTO, said, “Weebit ReRAM is ideal for many of our customers' applications, with ultra-low power consumption, fast access time, excellent reliability even at high temperatures and tolerance to radiation and electro-magnetic fields. As a U.S.-based pure-play foundry, SkyWater's mixed-signal CMOS platform has been used reliably for billions of devices to-date, in the automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical markets. Now with an embedded NVM enabled in our CMOS platform, we are able to better serve the smart IoT device and edge computing markets."

For more information, visit weebit-nano.com and skywatertechnology.com.