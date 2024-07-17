Embedded Executive: Defining the SDV, Arm

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

If the software-defined vehicle (SDV) comes off as planned, life for consumers becomes a whole lot easier. “If” is the key word in that sentence, and there’s tons of debate as to when that might actually happen.



To understand what the SDV is—and it means different things to different people—I spoke to Suraj Gajendra, the Vice President of Automotive Products for Arm.



As the IP provider for many of the Tier 1 silicon providers in the automotive space, the company has a big say in what it’ll actually look like and when it’ll happen. Hear what Suraj had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.