Infineon and Kontrol Collab on Autonomous Vehicle Safety

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Infineon / Kontrol Munich, Germany and Linz, Austria. Infineon Technologies AG and the Austrian product compliance company Kontrol are collaborating on the future of legally compliant and safe mobility applications. Kontrol will deliver translation and digitalization of legal regulations and on-road standards into machine-readable language.

“The software technology from our ecosystem partner Kontrol implemented on the dependable AURIX microcontroller architecture is a step forward to enhance the trust in autonomous driving technology by a deterministic, algorithm-based solution which is able to offer legal based, regulatory boundary conditions for vehicles on the road,” said Lars Wemme, Vice President ADAS, Chassis & EE-Architecture at Infineon.

Kontrol’s KoPilot technology safety checks integrated driver assistance protocols to insure they are following the set standards and laws. Utilizing Infineon’s AURIX microcontroller series with its compatibility and scalability enables an easy upgrade when needed. With the partnership, Infineon and Kontrol deliver the required regulatory updates following current standards.

Both Kontrol and Infineon support the integration of digital driver’s license for autonomous intelligent driver assistance environments.

“We are very pleased to have a strong partner at our side who trusts in our technology and believes in the future of autonomous driving,” said Andreas Lauringer, CEO and co-founder of Kontrol. “With Infineon as the world’s leading expert in automotive semiconductors, together we can make tomorrow’s mobility safer."

