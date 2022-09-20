TASKING Acquires iSYSTEM

Press Release

The acquisition will create a one-stop shop for embedded software developers.

Munich, Germany, 20 September 2022 – TASKING has announced the acquisition of iSYSTEM, a provider of software tools supporting embedded software development and testing.

iSYSTEM develops and manufactures embedded software development tools ranging from simple debuggers to advanced software analysis tools. iSYSTEM was founded in 1986 and was previously privately owned with over 80 employees distributed over five locations in Europe and the United States.

The addition of iSYSTEM further enhances TASKING’s safety and security-oriented software ecosystem and broadens its capabilities as a one-stop shop for embedded software development tools and services with a strong emphasis on the automotive safety market and its related applications.



iSYSTEM adds an impressive portfolio of advanced debugger and software trace and analysis tools. These new product additions are highly complementary to TASKING`s existing high quality, functionally safe embedded software development tools and compilers.

The combination of technology assets and safety software development know-how, allows TASKING to continue its position as an innovative tool provider for the development of high-growth automotive applications like ADAS/AD and vehicle electrification.



The synergistic nature of their product portfolios has allowed TASKING and iSYSTEM to work together for years. This long-standing partnership will be expanded to further support the safety software development market by reducing the customers’ supplier base as TASKING can now fulfill more of the customers’ needs.



“We are excited to become a part of TASKING,” says Erol Simsek, Board Member at iSYSTEM. “We can now realize our slogan ‘We empower embedded software engineers to do it right!’ even better together with TASKING.”



“With the acquisition, we are expanding our range of tools for embedded software developers”, says Gregor Zink, CEO of TASKING. “The team and products of iSYSTEM will give us valuable support on our continued growth path.”

For more information visit www.isystem.com, www.tasking.com