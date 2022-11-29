Embedded Computing Design

u-blox Announces New Automotive Multi-Band GNSS Module for ADAS Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 29, 2022

News

u-blox Announces New Automotive Multi-Band GNSS Module for ADAS Applications

Thalwil, Switzerland – u-blox announced the u-blox ZED-F9K-01A, a high-precision AEC-Q104 GNSS module integrated with embedded advanced hardware, software, and the most recent IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) for self-contained positioning in predominately ADAS applications.

With support for L1/L2/E5B and L1/L5 bands, the ZED-F9K-01A module provides versatility and accessibility, and combines multi-band and multi-constellation global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology with dead reckoning high-precision RTK (real-time kinematic) for decimeter-level accuracy. Additionally, the multi-band and multi-constellation capabilities are designed to increase the number of visible satellites in various conditions.

Natively supporting the u-box PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service, the u-blox ZED-F9K-01A is capable of providing multiple GNSS and IMU outputs, while at the same time, supporting various architectures such as a 50 Hz sensor-fused solution with significant low latency.

Featuring the latest u-blox R&D technology for automotive, the ZED-F9K-01A supports anti-spoofing and anti-jamming, and can operate up to 105 ºC, therefore limiting design constraints.

The ZED-F9K-01A will be on display January at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, US. Visit u-blox at booth #10923.

Samples of ZED-F9K-01A are already available for evaluation.

For more information, visit: www.u-blox.com

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
IoT
ASUS IoT Partners with Media Broadcast for Smart City Solutions

November 28, 2022

MORE
Storage
Image Provided by NASA
Teledyne e2v's new 8 GB DDR4 Memory Rockets Space Edge Computing

November 30, 2022

MORE
Open Source
10 Low-Code Rules for Serious Coders

November 21, 2022

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE