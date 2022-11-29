u-blox Announces New Automotive Multi-Band GNSS Module for ADAS Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Thalwil, Switzerland – u-blox announced the u-blox ZED-F9K-01A, a high-precision AEC-Q104 GNSS module integrated with embedded advanced hardware, software, and the most recent IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) for self-contained positioning in predominately ADAS applications.

With support for L1/L2/E5B and L1/L5 bands, the ZED-F9K-01A module provides versatility and accessibility, and combines multi-band and multi-constellation global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology with dead reckoning high-precision RTK (real-time kinematic) for decimeter-level accuracy. Additionally, the multi-band and multi-constellation capabilities are designed to increase the number of visible satellites in various conditions.

Natively supporting the u-box PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service, the u-blox ZED-F9K-01A is capable of providing multiple GNSS and IMU outputs, while at the same time, supporting various architectures such as a 50 Hz sensor-fused solution with significant low latency.

Featuring the latest u-blox R&D technology for automotive, the ZED-F9K-01A supports anti-spoofing and anti-jamming, and can operate up to 105 ºC, therefore limiting design constraints.

The ZED-F9K-01A will be on display January at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, US. Visit u-blox at booth #10923.

Samples of ZED-F9K-01A are already available for evaluation.

For more information, visit: www.u-blox.com