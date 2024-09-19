AEC-Q200 Revision E Qualified Fuses

Whitepaper

On March 20, 2023, the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) introduced a significant update to its AEC-Q200 standard, adding fuses to the passive electrical devices that must meet rigorous stress test qualifications for the automotive market.

The new Revision E standard enhances fuse reliability by subjecting them to more demanding tests for ruggedness, far exceeding traditional requirements like those from UL and CSA. These tests ensure that fuses can withstand extreme automotive conditions, such as temperature cycling, humidity, mechanical shock, and vibration, making them suitable for critical applications like battery monitoring systems, power distribution, and vision circuits in electric vehicles.

Littelfuse, a leader in fuse manufacturing, has quickly become the first company to offer a comprehensive range of fuses that meet the AEC-Q200 Revision E standard. Their portfolio includes cartridge, surface mount, and ceramic fuses, which provide robust protection for a variety of automotive circuits. With voltage ratings up to 1000 V and current ratings from 0.25 A to 100 A, these fuses are designed to handle the increased complexity of modern automotive electronics. By adhering to the rigorous new standard, Littelfuse helps automotive designers shorten qualification time and ensure reliable overcurrent protection across a wide range of vehicle applications.