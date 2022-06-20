Diodes Incorporated's PowerDI8080-Packaged MOSFET Increases Power Density in Modern Automotive Applications

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Diodes Incorporated

The DMTH4M70SPGWQ is a 40V automotive-compliant MOSFET with a typical RDS(ON) of 0.54m at a gate drive of 10V.

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) has introduced the PowerDI®8080-5, a high current, thermally efficient power package designed for electric vehicle (EV) applications. The DIODESTM DMTH4M70SPGWQ, a 40V automotive-compliant MOSFET with a typical RDS(ON) of 0.54m at a gate drive of 10V and a gate charge of 117nC, is the first product to be released in the PowerDI®8080-5 package. Because of this industry-leading performance, designers of automotive high-power BLDC motor drives, DC-DC converters, and charging systems can maximize system efficiency while minimizing power dissipation.

The PowerDI®8080-5 package has a PCB footprint of 64mm2, which is 40% smaller than the TO263 (D2PAK) package format. It also has a 1.7mm off-board profile, which is 63% lower than that of a TO263. The copper clip bonding between the die and the terminals enables a 0.36°C/W junction-to-case thermal resistance. This allows the PowerDI®8080-5 to handle currents of up to 460A while providing an eight-fold increase in power density over a TO263 package.

The AEC-Q101 qualified DMTH4M70SPGWQ is PPAP capable and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities. Its gull wing leads improve temperature cycling reliability while also facilitating optical inspection (AOI).

