eSync Alliance Welcomes U Power and its Innovative EV UP Super Board Yechnology

Press Release

The eSync Alliance announces that U Power, a Smart EV technology startup, has joined the Alliance. U Power has developed an innovative approach to car-making, which is expected to reduce the R&D and manufacturing time to build EVs, and cut production costs by up to 60%.

U Power has introduced the UP Super Board, which integrates the core capabilities of smart electric vehicles (EVs), including E-propulsion, suspension, braking, steering, smart driving, and thermal systems. By creating a modular approach, making a working EV skateboard chassis that can accommodate many body styles and brands, the UP Super Board is redefining car-making.

Yao Zhai, General Manager of U Power US, said, "Our approach brings fast, cost-efficient development and innovation to the growing EV industry. The eSync Alliance brings those same concepts to the over-the-air (OTA) pipeline, with a working standard for an important technology to add to the UP Super Board’s capabilities.”

Mike Gardner, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, said, "As a platform-based software and hardware system, the UP Super Board will lower barriers to entry, and enable more companies to meet the fast launch and diversified market needs of intelligent EVs.

The eSync Alliance is a global network of co-operating suppliers established to build a high-confidence, multi-vendor path for end-to-end secure over-the-air (OTA) and data services for the connected car. U Power joins a growing membership that includes major Tier-1, automaker and semiconductor companies. These companies are all working together to build a standard bi-directional data pipeline from the cloud to electronic devices in the automotive market.

The Alliance is based around eSync, a platform of cloud and embedded software that provides a secure, bi-directional data pipeline between the cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air, and can collect real-time diagnostics and telematics data from end devices in the vehicle.

The eSync architecture consists of server in the cloud, a client for the vehicle, and agents distributed throughout the vehicle for the different ECUs or sensors. This allows fast scaling of the in-car network without disturbing the server / client communication, and straightforward migration from one vehicle platform to another.

For more information, visit: https://esyncalliance.org