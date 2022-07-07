NNG Goes Live with New EV-First Navigation Solution

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NNG, a global supplier of location-based technologies, connected services, and automotive software, announced the launch of NNG iGO.Live, its EV-first, hybrid mobility platform that leverages connectivity and deep vehicle integration to deliver EV experiences.

The NNG engineering team has been following the increasing demand for EVs, and iGO.Live is a response to that need for a dedicated, hybrid, EV-first mobility platform designed to ensure safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers.

Key features of NNG iGO.Live:

EV-first mobility platform that scales and grows over the lifetime of the fleet.

Real-time delivery of the latest map data to the vehicle, with data streaming and seamless hybrid switching for on- and off-line use cases.

Integration with an end-to-end Android-based application featuring lightweight APIs for flexible customization.

Deep electric powertrain integration that allows NNG iGO.Live to calculate energy consumption in real-time, plan routes that include efficient charging, and simplify EV journeys.

“Compared to other solutions on the market, iGO.Live doesn’t just add EV features to an already-existing product, but instead builds for EVs from the ground up. As a mobility platform, iGO.Live lets automakers create fully customizable, in-vehicle branded experiences for passenger and commercial vehicles, including trucks and motorbikes. In addition to optional advanced features like iGO.AR Guidance and iGO.AHEAD for ADAS data delivery, lightweight APIs enable easy onboarding of 3rd party functionality from NNG’s suite of ready-to-integrate Connected Services.”, said Jácint Tordai, Lead Product Manager at NNG.

“Projections indicate that EV sales will keep increasing rapidly and by 2030 50% of all vehicles sold will be electric. This will impact not only automakers, but also how navigation is implemented within new vehicles. EVs are reliant on maps and connectivity for fundamental features, and iGO.Live will constantly evolve to serve these needs, delivering the latest features and services that OEMs, and their customers, need.”, Tordai added.

For more information, visit: https://nng.com/