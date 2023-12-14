Embedded Computing Design

Heilind Electronics Introduces Hirose GT50 Series Compact Wire-to-Board Connectors

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

December 14, 2023

WILMINGTON, MA – Heilind Electronics introduces the Hirose GT50 Series of compact wire-to-board connectors representing the latest in connector technology and designed to meet the demanding requirements of automotive internal connections and more.

Key Features of the Hirose GT50 Series:

  • Compact and Low-Profile Design: The GT50 series boasts a space-saving design with a 1mm pitch, contributing to the size reduction of the end product.
  • High Heat Resistance: These connectors are ideal for applications requiring high heat resistance up to 125°C.
  • Vibration Resistance: Includes a stabilizer to suppress vibration, ensuring stable contact even under intense conditions.
  • Robust Design: The GT50 series is designed to resist disconnecting, with high lock performance and cable retention force.
  • User-Friendly Lock Design: Prevents mismating and ensures a strong connection during installation.

Product Specifications:

  • Rated Current: 2A for 2, 4 positions or 1.5A for 6, 8, 12, 16 positions.
  • Rated Voltage: 60V AC/DC
  • Operating Temperature Range: -40 to +125°C
  • Materials: The connectors are made with high quality materials including LCP and PBT housings, brass terminals, and gold plating for contact areas.

For more information about the Hirose GT50 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors, visit: https://www.heilind.com/npi/stocking-package/2250/

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

