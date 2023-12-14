Heilind Electronics Introduces Hirose GT50 Series Compact Wire-to-Board Connectors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

WILMINGTON, MA – Heilind Electronics introduces the Hirose GT50 Series of compact wire-to-board connectors representing the latest in connector technology and designed to meet the demanding requirements of automotive internal connections and more.

Key Features of the Hirose GT50 Series:

Compact and Low-Profile Design: The GT50 series boasts a space-saving design with a 1mm pitch, contributing to the size reduction of the end product.

High Heat Resistance: These connectors are ideal for applications requiring high heat resistance up to 125°C.

Vibration Resistance: Includes a stabilizer to suppress vibration, ensuring stable contact even under intense conditions.

Robust Design: The GT50 series is designed to resist disconnecting, with high lock performance and cable retention force.

User-Friendly Lock Design: Prevents mismating and ensures a strong connection during installation.

Product Specifications:

Rated Current: 2A for 2, 4 positions or 1.5A for 6, 8, 12, 16 positions.

Rated Voltage: 60V AC/DC

Operating Temperature Range: -40 to +125°C

Materials: The connectors are made with high quality materials including LCP and PBT housings, brass terminals, and gold plating for contact areas.

For more information about the Hirose GT50 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors, visit: https://www.heilind.com/npi/stocking-package/2250/