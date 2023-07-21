Lattice Revs Up Infotainment Connectivity with its Stack

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lattice Semiconductor

Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor is continuing to grow its application-specific software solution stack family with the unveiling of its Lattice Drive solution stack for automotive applications. The software has been designed to aid in the development of in-vehicle infotainment display connectivity and data processing assets, including advanced multi-display connectivity and data processing.

“The Automotive industry is rapidly evolving and cars are getting smarter than ever with new technological advancements, notably with zonal architectures requiring varied sensors and displays across vehicle models. Now more than ever, manufacturers need solutions that enable them to innovate while maintaining flexibility for future updates,” said Bob O’Donnell, President and chief analyst, TECHnalysis Research

Features/Highlights:

Display up to 4K

DisplayPort up to HBR 3 at 8.1 Gbps per lane

Scalable full array local dimming solution

Pp to 1.5X faster DisplayPort interface than competitive devices in similar class

“Combining comprehensive software solutions from the start in your application design process is critical for time-to-market acceleration,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are excited to introduce our sixth software application-specific solution stack, Lattice Drive, delivering advanced Automotive application features to make it easier than ever for our customers to develop innovative in-vehicle experiences based on our low power FPGA solutions.”

For more information about Lattice, please visit latticesemi.com.