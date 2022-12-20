Li Auto and Melexis Collaborate on a TOF In-Car Gesture Control

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Sponsored by Melexis and Li Auto Inc. Tessenderlo, Belgium. Li Auto Inc. has designated the MLX75027 3D qualified VGA resolution time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for its infotainment system in the Li L7, L8, L9, and Li One SUV models. The Melexis MLX75027 utilizes a 3D camera at the center of the platform and leverages 307, 200 pixels of genuine VGA resolution. Li Auto commented on this development: “We chose the MLX75027 for its excellent performance and quality, consistent with our vision to enhance the interior environment as a comfortable and convenient home on wheels.”

Operating in ambient conditions, the MLX75027 maps user actions to the system’s full-color display for optimized user control. Included is a high-speed MIPI-2 camera interface capturing up to 135 distance frames per second, providing immediate reaction in gesture control and eye tracking applications.

The Melexis MLX75027 consumes less power while simply integrating with VCSEL modulation up to 100 MHz. “Our expertise in this technology places Melexis at the forefront of in-cabin sensing, which is ideal for functional-safety and security-related applications in addition to these novel and intuitive gesture controls we have developed with Li Auto, said” Gualtiero Bagnuoli, marketing manager optical sensors, Melexis.

For more information, visit melexis.com/en, and ir.lixiang.com.