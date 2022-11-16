onsemi Developed Top-Cool MOSFETs for Automotive Applications

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Best In Show Winner, onsemi MUNICH. onsemi displayed a series of new MOSFET devices in a 5mm x 7mm form factor at electronica ’22. The TCPAK57 family of top-cool devices include 40V, 60V, and 80V versions with the capability of operating at junction temperatures (T j ) of 175°C and are AEC-Q101 qualified and PPAP collaboration ready. Included motor control, DC/DC conversion, and a 16.5mm2 thermal pad on the top to dissipate into a heatsink through general PCBs.

Fabio Necco, vice president and general manager, Automotive Power Solutions at onsemi believes “With excellent electrical efficiency and having eliminated the PCB from the thermal path, the design is significantly simplified while reducing size and cost.” The TCPAK57 produces the electrical proficiency essential in high-capacity applications with RDS(ON) values as low as 1mΩ and a gate charge of Qg 65 nC allowing for the decrease of deficiencies in high-speed switching environments. Another feature of the TCPAK57 is gull wings that permit examination of solder joints creating improved board level reliability.

Key features include:

Design game changer - top cool package, unlike existing designs, enables the usage of both PCB sides without sacrificing thermal performance.

Provides a different cooling method path while decreasing the amount of heat going into the PCB (Most of the heat going through the top).

Top Exposed pad – allows heat dissipation from the top rather than on the board resulting to lower board temperatures thereby increasing system lifetime.

Compact and simplified design for a more cost-effective solution

Cu clip connection to minimize package resistance.

Gullwing leads for superior board-level reliability

AEC-Q101qualified and PPAP capable

Necco continues, “Cooling is one of the greatest challenges in high power design and successfully addressing it is the key enabler to reducing size and weight, which is critical in modern automotive design.”

(Editors note: Embedded Computing Design (ECD) awarded onsemi the top prize in the Power Electronics Category at electronica '22. For more best of show winners, visit here.)