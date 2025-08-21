Paul Swift to Race Attendees in Driving Simulator at Microelectronics UK Expo

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Microelectronics UK

London, United Kingdom. Visitors to Microelectronics UK will have the opportunity to see Paul “The Stig” Swift, motorsport champion, multiple Guinness World Record holder, and celebrated stunt driver. The exhibition will be held from September 24th and 25th, at Excel London. Swift will appear on the first day with a staged interview with Electronics Weekly’s Editor Caroline Hayes discussing his career including his time as a stunt driver for Top Gear and Fast & Furious.

Per the press release, during Microelectronics UK, Swift will challenge attendees to race against him in a cutting-edge driving simulator, allowing a chance for everyday drivers to go head-to-head with a true driving professional.

“We’re excited to bring Paul’s unique blend of motorsport expertise, engineering insight, and live entertainment to Microelectronics UK,” said Michael Adeniya, Group Event Director at Microelectronics UK. “His career bridges precision engineering and performance – a perfect match for our audience.”

Billed as the first national exhibition and conference dedicated to the entire microelectronics value chain, the show will host more than 3,000 engineers, developers, academics, and business leaders from across semiconductors, photonics, and embedded systems.

Highlights:

100+ expert speakers across three content stages

100+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies

A Skills Zone offering careers guidance, mentoring, and hands-on workshops

A Startup Launchpad spotlighting next-generation innovators and investment opportunities

For more information and to register, visit: https://microelectronicsuk.com.



