Digital Keys: Unlocking A New Door to Automotive Electronics

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Daniel Knobloch, vice president of the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) talks the development and standardization of the CCC Digital Key, which utilizes near field communication (NFC) to enable keyless vehicle access and management for UWB and Bluetooth LE owner pairing.

Then, on the next installment of Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, the two discuss compute processing in vehicles. Specifically, the pros and cons of choosing a centralized or decentralized system and how weight, cost, efficiency, and security differ between the two.

But first, we’re hearing from Brandon and Rich who, ahead of their trip to Nuremberg for embedded world 2023, are discussing the difference between free and open-source, and what considerations you should make before using either or both.



For more information about the CCC Digital Key, visit: https://carconnectivity.org/digital-key/