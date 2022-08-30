Embedded Computing Design

NXP Introduces Automotive Secure Element for Smart Key Fobs

By Tiera Oliver

August 30, 2022

NXP Introduces Automotive Secure Element for Smart Key Fobs

NXP Semiconductors announced the NCJ37x Secure Element (SE), an automotive-qualified secure microcontroller with advanced cryptographic accelerators and physical built in electrical attack resistance for various security-critical automotive applications such as smart access key fobs, Qi 1.3 authentication, or car-to-cloud communication.

The device is designed to support the protocols from the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and its passive NFC ISO 14443-4 interface and highly-secure design approach is designed to address the needs of next-generation smart fobs combining Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), and passive near field communication (NFC) technologies.

The new NXP NCJ37x Secure Element works with NXP’s NCJ38x car-side Secure Element and corresponding secure applets. The passive ISO 14443-4 NFC, SPI, and I²C interfaces help enable robust protection against latest attack scenarios and an extended feature set for a range of secure in-car applications entering the market requiring the secure processing of sensitive data.

The NCJ37x features the flexible Java Card Operating System (JCOP), Trust Provisioning service, and secure over-the-air updatability. The SE enables enhanced Common Criteria EAL 6+ certified security for a range of automotive applications, including car access, driver authorization, CCC digital key, car-to-cloud (C2C) communication, and Qi 1.3 authentication. The passive, or powered-by-the-field, NFC interface is convenient as a backup if the fob battery is drained. With 600kb of secure flash it provides sufficient memory to allow a multi-service approach considering several active security domains and apps on the device.

For more information, visit: NCJ37x Automotive Secure Element | NXP Semiconductors

