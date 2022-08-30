NXP Introduces Automotive Secure Element for Smart Key Fobs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NXP Semiconductors announced the NCJ37x Secure Element (SE), an automotive-qualified secure microcontroller with advanced cryptographic accelerators and physical built in electrical attack resistance for various security-critical automotive applications such as smart access key fobs, Qi 1.3 authentication, or car-to-cloud communication.

The device is designed to support the protocols from the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and its passive NFC ISO 14443-4 interface and highly-secure design approach is designed to address the needs of next-generation smart fobs combining Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), and passive near field communication (NFC) technologies.

The new NXP NCJ37x Secure Element works with NXP’s NCJ38x car-side Secure Element and corresponding secure applets. The passive ISO 14443-4 NFC, SPI, and I²C interfaces help enable robust protection against latest attack scenarios and an extended feature set for a range of secure in-car applications entering the market requiring the secure processing of sensitive data.

The NCJ37x features the flexible Java Card Operating System (JCOP), Trust Provisioning service, and secure over-the-air updatability. The SE enables enhanced Common Criteria EAL 6+ certified security for a range of automotive applications, including car access, driver authorization, CCC digital key, car-to-cloud (C2C) communication, and Qi 1.3 authentication. The passive, or powered-by-the-field, NFC interface is convenient as a backup if the fob battery is drained. With 600kb of secure flash it provides sufficient memory to allow a multi-service approach considering several active security domains and apps on the device.

For more information, visit: NCJ37x Automotive Secure Element | NXP Semiconductors