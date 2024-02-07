Embedded Computing Design

Scoping Out the Software-Defined Vehicle: Making Your ‘Wares Work Together

February 07, 2024

Sponsored Video

 

Welcome to the third installment of Scoping Out the Software Defined Vehicle, a series brought to you by the Eclipse Foundation to take an inside look at one of the top trends in the embedded space — software-defined vehicles. In this installment, we spoke with Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president at Microsoft, about building an open platform for use in SDVs.

In this installment, Homann speaks of his and Microsoft’s extensive experience with open source software, and how the collaboration it embodies — as well as the collaboration of all the companies in the Eclipse Foundation's SDV Working Group — are driving advancements in the world of automotive.

For more Scoping Out the Software Defined Vehicle content, check out the links below:

Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Industrial
GPU-Based Image Processing Powers the Latest Manufacturing Applications

February 5, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: CDSG
CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

January 25, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
MVTec is Bringing its Machine Vision Software to embedded world '24

February 8, 2024

MORE