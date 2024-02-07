Scoping Out the Software-Defined Vehicle: Making Your ‘Wares Work Together

Welcome to the third installment of Scoping Out the Software Defined Vehicle, a series brought to you by the Eclipse Foundation to take an inside look at one of the top trends in the embedded space — software-defined vehicles. In this installment, we spoke with Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president at Microsoft, about building an open platform for use in SDVs.

In this installment, Homann speaks of his and Microsoft’s extensive experience with open source software, and how the collaboration it embodies — as well as the collaboration of all the companies in the Eclipse Foundation's SDV Working Group — are driving advancements in the world of automotive.

