The ELISA Project Welcomes New Members: Bosch and XPENG Motors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SAN FRANCISCO – Robert Bosch GmbH and XPENG Motors have joined the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) Project, assembled by the Linux Foundation, to support and improve the use of Linux in safety-critical applications such as connected cars.

The open source project, ELISA, is set out to provide tools and processes for companies in safety-critical industries that may benefit from building and validating applications and systems using Linux. Linux kernel and safety communities, and ELISA, are working together to evaluate how Linux should be used in safety-critical systems, in addition to various working groups that are focused on equipping system integrators with the resources they need to effectively manage their systems.

“Due to Bosch’s existing expertise in Linux and functional safety, the formal membership of Bosch within the ELISA project is a logical and consequent step,” said Philipp Ahmann, Business Development Manager – Embedded Open Source, Cross-Domain Computing Solutions at Robert Bosch GmbH. “The enthusiastic collaboration between functional safety experts combined with the recent excellent contributions from Linux experts are adding the value and momentum needed to enable Linux in safety applications and to make ELISA a success story.”

According to Yu Peng, Embedded Systems General Manager at XPENG Motors, “we joined ELISA because we wanted to get more technology and experience in improving the functional safety and stability of Linux-based system software. Through communications and participation, we hope the ELISA Project helps us to make products safer and more reliable,” said Peng.

ELISA is open for everyone to develop and contribute code, with the option to get elected to the Technical Steering Committee. Elected developers or project leaders will provide leadership regarding technical direction.

Other ELISA Project members include ADIT, AISIN AW CO., Arm, Automotive Grade Linux, Automotive Intelligence and Control of China, Banma, Boeing, BMW Car IT GmbH, Codethink, Elektrobit, Horizon Robotics, Huawei Technologies, Intel, Lotus Cars, Toyota, Kuka, Linuxtronix. Mentor, NVIDIA, SUSE, Suzuki, Wind River, OTH Regensburg, Toyota and ZTE.

For more information, visit https://elisa.tech/ and www.linuxfoundation.org