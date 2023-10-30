Embedded Computing Design

UX/UI Megatrends Shaping Today's World

October 30, 2023

The digital world is changing rapidly, and businesses need to be on top of the user experience and design trends.


This whitepaper by Qt Group reveals the UX/UI megatrends that are driving the industry and how they can help businesses develop more attractive, intuitive, and user-friendly products and services. From the rise of voice interfaces and conversational design to the importance of personalization and accessibility - we've combined everything you need to know to take your UX/UI strategy to the next level in one whitepaper

