A New Generation of Enhanced Projected Capacitive Touch Solutions from Review Display System

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) announced the availability of a new generation of projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreens from leading touch solutions specialist AMT.

With an extensive range of high quality PCAP touchscreens, touch controllers, and drivers, Review Display Systems can provide dependable, fully integrated touch solutions.

AMT continue to improve their PCap touch panels with new materials and technology upgrades to ensure ease-of-use, enhanced performance, and increased reliability. A line-up of new high specification AMT projected capacitive touchscreen solutions have been introduced with a wide range of standard sizes and aspect ratios available between 3.5-inch and 23.8-inch.

Outdoor and in-vehicle touch-based display applications need to be able to withstand extreme environmental conditions. Consequently, AMT has improved temperature and weather resistance for AMT PCap touch panel products. The standard operating temperature range has now been extended to -40˚C to +85˚C, while the storage temperature is now -50˚C to +90˚C.

AMT have also simplified the process of connecting and interfacing to the touchscreen by featuring a fully integrated touch controller on a Chip-on-Flex (COF) interconnect cable. The PenMount K1 series is AMT’s proprietary PCAP touch controller and features through the new product line-up.

The PenMount K1 series PCAP touch controller is suitable for use in various environments and provides support for high sample rates which enables multiple touch points and gestures. The K1 series controller also features enhanced noise immunity and the ability to deal with interference signals and operational errors. These features enable the touch screen to continue to operate correctly despite the touch screen surface being in contact with water, liquid solutions, and other fluids.

The demand for reliable and robust touch solutions is continuing to grow in a diverse range of industries and applications such as mass transit ticketing, point-of-sale systems, information kiosks, industrial machinery, and in-vehicle equipment. Review Display Systems has experience designing and integrating high quality display and touch technology with embedded computing products to create fully integrated design solutions.

The new enhanced range of AMT PCap touch panels are now available from Review Display Systems.

For more information, visit: www.review-displays.com