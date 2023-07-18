Embedded Computing Design

Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

Austin, TX – Ambiq introduced the Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite SoCs to its portfolio for IoT endpoint devices, specifically for remote monitoring products in the healthcare sector, such as digital stethoscopes, patient monitoring, and continuous glucose and blood pressure monitoring.

The new Apollo4 Lite and Blue Lite SoCs offer advanced features, memory, graphics performance, and secureSPOT for robust security in a lightweight solution. Built upon Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform, the SoCs are designed to support new features while also reducing the overall system power consumption and extending the battery life of devices.

Both SoCs also feature an ultra-low power Cortex-M4 core that can operate at up to 192 MHz with turboSPOT, an audio subsystem, GPU, and MRAM and SRAM. They are also pin-compatible with Ambiq’s Apollo4 Plus and Blue Plus1.

The Apollo4 Lite and the Apollo4 Blue Lite are now in mass production, targeting digital health products, smartwatches, fitness bands, animal trackers, voice-activated remotes, industrial maintenance, and smart home IoT devices.

For more information, visit www.ambiq.com/apollo4-lite and www.ambiq.com/apollo4-blue-lite

1 Apollo4 Lite is pin-compatible with Apollo4 Plus (AMAP42KP-KBR); Apollo4 Blue Lite is pin-compatible with Apollo4 Blue Plus (AMA4B2KP-KXR.)

