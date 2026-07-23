Embedded Computing Design

The Future of Digital Health Starts Here | Infineon

July 23, 2026

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Discover how Infineon’s digital health solutions meet the healthcare industry’s demand for a higher standard of reliability, security and safety. Find out how our extensive portfolio, certifications and features are designed to protect, connect and enable healthcare solutions everywhere—at hospitals, at home, or on the run.

Infineon is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Semiconductors are crucial to solve the energy challenges of our time and shape the digital transformation. This is why Infineon is committed to actively driving decarbonization and digitalization.

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