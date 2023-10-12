Embedded Computing Design

Actility Acquired Acklio Accelerating Adoption of SCHC Technology

October 12, 2023

Image Credit: Actility

Actility has acquired Acklio to reinforce it as a leader in end-to-end IoT solutions. The acquisition, and SCHC technology that came with it, allows Actility to deliver a variety of IP-based IoT applications over LPWAN networks. With SCHC technology, the IP header is compacted to decrease the data volume needing to be shared over networks.

“Actility is the leading provider of industrial IoT LPWAN network infrastructure, and this acquisition will accelerate the adoption of our SCHC technology to more industry verticals using IP based protocols, said Alexander Pelov, CEO of Acklio, “This integration makes IP devices 1st class citizens on LPWAN networks, and will significantly streamline and simplify the onboarding journey. “

Ideal Applications:

  • Smart Metering: 
  • Smart Industry
  • Smart Buildings
  • Electric Vehicle Charging

“We are excited to welcome Acklio to the Actility family. SCHC will help to accelerate the adoption of IP-based IoT over LPWAN networks, including uses cases which drive very large volumes of devices such as metering and car charging,” concludes Olivier Hersent, CEO at Actility.

For more information, visit actility.com.

