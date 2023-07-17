Embedded Computing Design

Applied Intelligence Live! Connecting the Future of Smart Tech and Human Interaction

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 17, 2023

News

Image Credit: Informa Tech

Austin, Texas. "Great event filled with the best and brightest minds in the industry. This event truly inspired my business partner and I to begin to work in this industry," said Joshua Santiago, Managing Partner, Quantum Turbine Solutions. The event, Applied Intelligence Live! (formerly The AI Summit & IoT World) will be visiting Austin, Texas from September 20-21. Showcased will be the everyday use cases of AI, IoT, and quantum computing in the workplace.

Visitors will enjoy two full days, 12 stages, and over 150 speakers including CEOs, Directors, and VPs of Fortune 500 companies. Prospective attendees have numerous options for tickets, with the cheapest being a $49 Expo Pass.

"The collision points of networking you experience at this event cannot be matched. Truly powerful programming and list of attendees." Ashley Jennings, Managing Director, Texas Innovation Center - University of Texas at Austin

Applied Intelligence Live! Austin

  • When: September 20 - 21, 2023
  • Where: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704

For more information, visit appliedintelligence.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

