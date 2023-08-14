Embedded Computing Design

Advantech and MOV.AI Innovate AMR Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 14, 2023

News

Image Credit: Advantech / MOV.AI

Taipei Taiwan. Advantech is collaborating with MOV.AI to boost and simplify the development of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The partnership will deliver innovative software environments for manufacturing, operating, and deploying AMRs.

"The growing demand for automation creates a need for secure interoperable systems that can be easily deployed and easily adapted to changing business needs," said Motti Kushnir, CEO of MOV.AI. "We are excited about the collaboration with Advantech, as it provides our customers with comprehensive solutions that fit into a wider automation environment, providing continuing high value."

Advantech is integrating its robust hardware into MOV.AI's Robotics Engine Platform to deliver the needed tools and software to develop navigation, localization, and calibration within the intelligent robots.

Included is a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE) built on ROS and includes off-the-shelf algorithms and flexible combinations. Also supported is an interoperable fleet management adding flexible interfaces within industrial environments such as ERP and WMS.

Additional Highlights

  • Time-to-Value
  • Flexibility
  • Improved Efficiency
  • Higher Productivity (manufacturing/logistics)

"Advantech is excited to cooperate with MOV.AI and we look forward to providing an advanced state-of-the-art AGV/AMR solution in the robotics segment worldwide," David Jen, Associate Vice President of Advantech's Industrial IoT Group, commented. "The key aspect of our collaboration is to ensure the interoperability of AMR ecosystem offerings and provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

For more information, visit advantech.com and mov.ai.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Current Sensing Resistors
Littelfuse Launches New Current Sensing Resistor Family for Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets

August 4, 2023

MORE
Consumer
TechSee Controls Amazon Connect with its AI and AR Solution

August 10, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: BaoBao
Wide Angle Sunlight-Readable Gaming Touch Screens from BaoBao

August 11, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Software Defined Radios in Extreme Environments: A Matter of Enclosure

August 11, 2023

MORE