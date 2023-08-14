Advantech and MOV.AI Innovate AMR Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Advantech / MOV.AI Taipei Taiwan. Advantech is collaborating with MOV.AI to boost and simplify the development of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The partnership will deliver innovative software environments for manufacturing, operating, and deploying AMRs.

"The growing demand for automation creates a need for secure interoperable systems that can be easily deployed and easily adapted to changing business needs," said Motti Kushnir, CEO of MOV.AI. "We are excited about the collaboration with Advantech, as it provides our customers with comprehensive solutions that fit into a wider automation environment, providing continuing high value."

Advantech is integrating its robust hardware into MOV.AI's Robotics Engine Platform to deliver the needed tools and software to develop navigation, localization, and calibration within the intelligent robots.

Included is a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE) built on ROS and includes off-the-shelf algorithms and flexible combinations. Also supported is an interoperable fleet management adding flexible interfaces within industrial environments such as ERP and WMS.

"Advantech is excited to cooperate with MOV.AI and we look forward to providing an advanced state-of-the-art AGV/AMR solution in the robotics segment worldwide," David Jen, Associate Vice President of Advantech's Industrial IoT Group, commented. "The key aspect of our collaboration is to ensure the interoperability of AMR ecosystem offerings and provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

