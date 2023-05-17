Embedded Computing Design

On-Machine Distributed I/O Solution from Rockwell Automation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 17, 2023

News

Image Credit: Rockwell Automation

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rockwell Automation released its Allen‑Bradley ArmorBlock 5000 I/O blocks leveraging IO-Link to reduce development challenges When integrated with the Studio 5000 Logix Designer environment, designers can implement its general tag structure and flexibility for a quicker time to market.  

“With the increasingly complex manufacturing landscape, our customers are challenged to improve operational resilience while maintaining efficiency. Smarter technology is a key enabler for better enterprise visibility, leading to timely data-driven decisions,” says Sean Homan, business director, Asia Pacific Business Center, Rockwell Automation.

On-machine utilization sees a faster install, commissioning, and problem-solving resulting in s mitigated downtime. The blocks withstand a variety of temperatures and reaches IP69K protection for extreme deployments. “With its distributed monitoring and control, and highly integrated IO-Link capabilities, this On-Machine I/O solution can drive production agility for industrial automation,” continued Homan.

Contained in the blocks are up to eight IO-Link channels including four IO-Link Class A and four Class B ports.Rockwell Automation’s solution was designed for differentiated locals with three industry-standard power variants.

For more information, visit rockwellautomation.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

