On-Machine Distributed I/O Solution from Rockwell Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Rockwell Automation Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rockwell Automation released its Allen‑Bradley ArmorBlock 5000 I/O blocks leveraging IO-Link to reduce development challenges When integrated with the Studio 5000 Logix Designer environment, designers can implement its general tag structure and flexibility for a quicker time to market.

“With the increasingly complex manufacturing landscape, our customers are challenged to improve operational resilience while maintaining efficiency. Smarter technology is a key enabler for better enterprise visibility, leading to timely data-driven decisions,” says Sean Homan, business director, Asia Pacific Business Center, Rockwell Automation.

On-machine utilization sees a faster install, commissioning, and problem-solving resulting in s mitigated downtime. The blocks withstand a variety of temperatures and reaches IP69K protection for extreme deployments. “With its distributed monitoring and control, and highly integrated IO-Link capabilities, this On-Machine I/O solution can drive production agility for industrial automation,” continued Homan.

Contained in the blocks are up to eight IO-Link channels including four IO-Link Class A and four Class B ports.Rockwell Automation’s solution was designed for differentiated locals with three industry-standard power variants.

For more information, visit rockwellautomation.com.