Emerson Offers Seamless DAQ Integration with New Ethernet-Based Systems and GitHub Resources

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Emerson

Austin, Texas. Earlier, Emerson released new additions to its data acquisition (DAQ) lineup, including the NI cDAQ-9187 and cDAQ-9183 Ethernet chassis and NI 9204 input module. Access to a GitHub repository for NI FlexLogger DAQ software plug-ins is available leading to lower costs for operating high-performance test and measurement systems over Ethernet.

The cDAQ-9187 and cDAQ-9813 are designed for electrical and sensor measurements utilizing a single Ethernet port and ability to omit external trigger lines. QR codes facilitate quick access to “getting started” videos and documentation for seamless setup.

“Our NI hardware and software advancements provide engineers with tools that enable better research, improved product quality and greater innovation,” said Jesse Lyles, vice president of semiconductor validation and electronics for Emerson’s test and measurement portfolio business

The accompanying NI-9204 ±10-volt input module delivers a lower channel count and an affordable alternative to one of Emerson’s more popular DAQ modules. It supports both differential and single-ended channel configurations, includes multiple gain settings, and showcases a 16-bit analog-to-digital converter supporting accurate, efficient measurements.

Higher-channel systems can be created with Emerson’s NI synchronization technology and IEEE 802.11AS-compatible switches, or by adding entry-level solutions to the end of a daisy-chain.

Lyles ends, “From optimizing for cost-effective sensor measurements to enhancing workflows through customizable software, Emerson is focused on meeting the evolving needs of engineers in the test and measurement space.”

