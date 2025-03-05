Embedded Computing Design

Emerson Offers Seamless DAQ Integration with New Ethernet-Based Systems and GitHub Resources

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 05, 2025

News

Emerson Offers Seamless DAQ Integration with New Ethernet-Based Systems and GitHub Resources
Image Credit: Emerson

Austin, Texas. Earlier, Emerson released new additions to its data acquisition (DAQ) lineup, including the NI cDAQ-9187 and cDAQ-9183 Ethernet chassis and NI 9204 input module. Access to a GitHub repository for NI FlexLogger DAQ software plug-ins is available leading to lower costs for operating high-performance test and measurement systems over Ethernet.

The cDAQ-9187 and cDAQ-9813 are designed for electrical and sensor measurements utilizing a single Ethernet port and ability to omit external trigger lines. QR codes facilitate quick access to “getting started” videos and documentation for seamless setup.

“Our NI hardware and software advancements provide engineers with tools that enable better research, improved product quality and greater innovation,” said Jesse Lyles, vice president of semiconductor validation and electronics for Emerson’s test and measurement portfolio business

The accompanying NI-9204 ±10-volt input module delivers a lower channel count and an affordable alternative to one of Emerson’s more popular DAQ modules. It supports both differential and single-ended channel configurations, includes multiple gain settings, and showcases a 16-bit analog-to-digital converter supporting accurate, efficient measurements.

Higher-channel systems can be created with Emerson’s NI synchronization technology and IEEE 802.11AS-compatible switches, or by adding entry-level solutions to the end of a daisy-chain.

Lyles ends, “From optimizing for cost-effective sensor measurements to enhancing workflows through customizable software, Emerson is focused on meeting the evolving needs of engineers in the test and measurement space.”

For more information, visit emerson.com/en-us.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Data Analytics
Debug & Test
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G - Ethernet & Serial
Open Source
Automotive
Image Credit: dissecto
dissecto's HydraLink Brings Cost-Effective and Efficient Automotive Ethernet to the Road

February 4, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Linaro
The Road to embedded world: Linaro’s ONELab Enhances Cloud-Native Edge Readiness

February 19, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Emerson
Emerson Offers Seamless DAQ Integration with New Ethernet-Based Systems and GitHub Resources

March 5, 2025

MORE
Security
TrustInSoft and Ferrous Systems Partner on Rust Security

February 27, 2025

MORE