Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Vecow Showcases NVIDIA and Intel-Powered AI Platforms

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 27, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow will showcase its latest AI-accelerated solutions for edge computing, mobile robots, spatial AI, thermal solution, and Generative AI at this year’s embedded world (Hall 3, Booth 449).

AI-Accelerated Platforms

  • NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform, NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX platform, NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano platform, Intel Core Ultra AI PC platform, Intel Core high-performance platform, and edge AI server platform

Artificial Perception Platform for Mobile Robot

  • Vecow NAC-1000 Edge AI Computing System leverages the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module and is compatible with NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor SDK and artificial perception technology

Spatial AI for In-Vehicle Computing

  • Vecow EAC series AI computing based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Platform with Jetpack 6 SDK ideal for autonomous robots, mobile mapping, 3D analytics, smart manufacturing, in-vehicle computing, and digital twin

Advanced Thermal Solution

  • A next-generation liquid-cooling solution running Vecow EVS-3000 LIQ expandable AI-accelerated workstation server for V2X, Traffic Vision, in-vehicle computing, rolling stock, or any harsh environments.

Generative AI

  • Vecow ECX-3000 RAG AI Inference Workstation has enhanced computational performance with low power consumption that meets demands of generative AI

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more  information, visit vecow.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

