The Road to embedded world: Vecow Showcases NVIDIA and Intel-Powered AI Platforms

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow will showcase its latest AI-accelerated solutions for edge computing, mobile robots, spatial AI, thermal solution, and Generative AI at this year’s embedded world (Hall 3, Booth 449).

AI-Accelerated Platforms

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform, NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX platform, NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano platform, Intel Core Ultra AI PC platform, Intel Core high-performance platform, and edge AI server platform

Artificial Perception Platform for Mobile Robot

Vecow NAC-1000 Edge AI Computing System leverages the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module and is compatible with NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor SDK and artificial perception technology

Spatial AI for In-Vehicle Computing

Vecow EAC series AI computing based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Platform with Jetpack 6 SDK ideal for autonomous robots, mobile mapping, 3D analytics, smart manufacturing, in-vehicle computing, and digital twin

Advanced Thermal Solution

A next-generation liquid-cooling solution running Vecow EVS-3000 LIQ expandable AI-accelerated workstation server for V2X, Traffic Vision, in-vehicle computing, rolling stock, or any harsh environments.

Generative AI

Vecow ECX-3000 RAG AI Inference Workstation has enhanced computational performance with low power consumption that meets demands of generative AI

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

