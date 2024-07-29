Embedded Computing Design

Premio Inc. Confirms Utilization of Inductive Automation's "Ignition Ready" Software Within Select Panel PCs and Edge Computers

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 29, 2024

Image Credit: Premio

Los Angeles, California. Premio Inc. finalized the confirmation of Inductive Automation's "Ignition Ready" software on select rugged Touchscreen Panel PCs and Edge Computers. The computers will carry the "Ignition Ready” certification badge to verify they have been certified to work with Inductive Automation's "Ignition Ready" software. According to Premio, the Ignition software is not included in the device purchase and requires “Ignition Ready” licenses sold from Inductive Automation.

“With Ignition Ready software now validated on our computing products, this represents a significant advancement for our industrial automation clients looking to combine our computing hardware for industry 4.0 applications designed for SCADA, IIoT, and HMI operations for process control and data management,” said Dustin Seetoo, Product Marketing Director, Premio.

Features:

  • Ignition’s unified platform for SCADA, MES, and IIoT applications
  • High performing for optimizing Ignition's real-time monitoring and control capabilities
  • Seamless expansion and revision for customizable industrial needs
  • Security highlights include user authentication and encryption
  • Web-based deployment capabilities

Seetoo ends, “This powerful hardware and software combination ensures that end-users can deploy a comprehensive, scalable, and secure automation solution with unprecedented ease.”

For more information, visit premioinc.com.

 

