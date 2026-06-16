Embedded Computing Design

Taiwan Excellence Highlights 23 Taiwanese Companies Bringing Robotics, Industrial AI, and Automation Solutions to Automate 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 16, 2026

News

Image Credit: Taiwan Excellence

While visiting Automate 2026, attendees will find the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Booth 441 showcasing Taiwan’s latest innovations. The pavilion features 23 Taiwanese companies showcasing technologies supporting the next generation of smart manufacturing, industrial automation, robotics and AI-enabled production systems. 

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) organized the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to highlight Taiwan’s expanding role as a trusted technology and infrastructure partner supporting U.S. manufacturing.   

Daily Automate Events Hosted by Taiwan Excellence:

Monday, June 22

10:30 AM – Discover Taiwan's Automation Infrastructure

  • A fast-paced introduction to the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, highlighting the robotics, motion control, industrial computing, connectivity and intelligent infrastructure solutions driving modern manufacturing.

2:00 PM – Robotics & Flexible Automation

  • Explore collaborative robotics, motion systems, machine control and other solutions that help manufacturers improve productivity, flexibility and operational efficiency.

Tuesday, June 23

1:00 PM – Taiwan Excellence Showcase – Built to Perform: Taiwan’s Answer to Intelligent Automation 

  • TM Robot, Syntec, TOYO, Axiomtek, Sintrones, DFI and other Taiwan Excellence companies will showcase their latest innovations and capabilities on display at Automate 2026.

Wednesday, June 24

10:30 AM – Real-Time AI & Industrial Intelligence at the Edge

  • Learn how edge computing, industrial AI, machine vision and intelligent computing platforms are enabling real-time insights and more responsive production environments.

3:00 PM – Precision Motion & Machine Automation

  • See how precision motion, pneumatic systems, machine control and automation components work together to enhance accuracy, efficiency and performance.

Thursday, June 25

10:30 AM – Retrofitting for Industry 4.0

  • Discover practical strategies for modernizing existing operations with solutions that improve connectivity, intelligence and performance without requiring a complete system overhaul.

12:00 PM – Connected Factory Infrastructure

  • Explore the networking, computing, storage and connectivity solutions that enable seamless data flow and support smarter factory operations.

To learn more about the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Automate 2026, visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.us/.

For more information, visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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