The Road to Automate 2026: Sealevel | 40 Years of Reliable Control, Connectivity, and Industrial Computing
June 16, 2026
Blog
Sealevel will be at Booth 1973 during Automate 2026 showcasing its 40 years of experience in industrial hardware solutions that support engineers in connecting machines, capturing data, controlling systems, and bringing consistent computing closer to the edge of automation.
Booth Highlights:
SeaI/O and SeaNET - Connect Sensors, Monitor Equipment, Control Systems
- Sealevel’s SeaI/O provides flexible digital, analog, and serial I/O solutions for industrial automation, machine monitoring, process control, data acquisition, and test applications. SeaI/O connects field devices and streamlines system integration across various production environments.
- SeaNET extends Sealevel’s I/O capabilities into EtherNet/IP-connected automation systems, to seamlessly integrate Sealevel I/O with PLCs and industrial Ethernet networks. For facilities standardizing around Ethernet-based control architectures, SeaNET supports more connected, scalable, and serviceable automation deployments.
- When combined, SeaI/O and SeaNET support machine control, industrial data acquisition, PLC-connected I/O expansion, production test systems, process automation, equipment monitoring, sensor integration, and distributed control architectures.
Relio R1 Family - Rugged Embedded Computing for Industrial Automation
- The Relio R1 family is designed for environments where standard commercial PCs may not be appropriate. Relio R1 systems combine reliable embedded computing with flexible I/O, industrial connectivity, and long lifecycle support. The solutions help automation teams bring processing power closer to machines, sensors, vision systems, and control equipment.
- Relio systems are built for harsh industrial requirements including compact size, fanless solid-state operation, wide operating temperature support, shock and vibration resistance, Ethernet, USB, serial, configurable I/O, and long-term availability.
- The platforms are ideal for industrial gateways, equipment monitoring, machine control, remote data acquisition, smart manufacturing systems, and production-floor edge computing.
Relio R1 HPC+ - High-Performance Edge Computing for Automation and Robotics
- The Relio R1 HPC+ is built on COM-HPC Mini architecture and engineered to support complex edge applications where compact size, performance, and industrial reliability are needed. The platform includes Ethernet connectivity and support for AI expansion modules, aiding automation teams in the processing of more data locally.
- Relio R1 HPC+ is ideal for robotics, machine vision, AI-enabled quality control, predictive maintenance, industrial edge analytics, high-throughput data processing, multi-sensor systems, and smart manufacturing environments.
Torvex - NVIDIA-Based Edge AI Expertise on Display
- Torvex is centered on NVIDIA Jetson technology and includes GPU-accelerated processing, local inferencing, sensor data handling, and advanced edge computing. It is designed for applications in robotics, machine vision, intelligent equipment, and autonomous systems. Torvex demonstrates Sealevel’s ability to support complex NVIDIA-based development paths from architecture through deployment.
350+ Standard Computing and Industrial I/O Products - Reliable Hardware, Flexible Integration, Long-Term Availability
- Sealevel offers more than 350 standard computing and industrial I/O products helping designers to connect, control, and modernize industrial systems. Its portfolio includes digital and analog I/O, Ethernet, USB, PCIe, and serial I/O, industrial data acquisition, embedded computers, COM-based systems, serial connectivity products, industrial communication interfaces, and configurable hardware platforms. These solutions support automation, control, robotics, test, measurement, and industrial computing applications.
Engineered for Long-Term Success
- Sealevel offers AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality systems, complete in-house engineering and manufacturing, U.S.-based production and technical support, proactive lifecycle management, standard and custom hardware options, and long-term availability for industrial applications.
For more information, visit sealevel.com/2026/automate/.