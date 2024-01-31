DCD Celebrates 25 Years

As we stand on the brink of 2024, the landscape of our industry is on the verge of unprecedented transformation. This year holds special significance for Digital Core Design (DCD) as we celebrate our 25th anniversary – a quarter-century of actively shaping the IT market since our inception in 1999.

At the core of our industry lies the pulse of technological advancements, and 2024 promises a symphony of breakthroughs. A notable paradigm shift is imminent, poised to redefine connectivity on multiple levels. The evolution of RISC-V technology, in particular, is set to bring forth new and powerful solutions. DCD plans to capitalize on this by launching advanced 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V CPUs with accompanying peripherals, empowering companies to construct more robust and innovative systems.

Safety and security, integral aspects of technological progress, will run parallel to our new product offerings. Noteworthy is our CAN XL IP Core, which, equipped with Functional Safety Enhancements, provides a comprehensive solution, especially in the automotive sector. As we focus on safety, the importance of security becomes apparent. From our perspective, deeply embedded hardware security, exemplified by DCD’s CryptOne cryptographic system, is becoming a necessity in new designs, given the increasing threats at the lowest integration level.

The proliferation of not only the Internet of Things (IoT) but also the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices presents a significant opportunity. Companies like DCD must commit to harnessing this potential by optimizing products to accommodate the surge in connected devices.

Anticipating the ever-evolving compass of consumer behavior, we foresee a significant shift towards sustainability and ethical business practices in 2024. As custodians of innovation, DCD is not merely adapting to this trend; we are actively steering our ship toward a more sustainable future. Every facet of our operations, from supply chain management to product design, is undergoing recalibration to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious solutions. The EU and US Chips Acts are expected to facilitate and expedite these efforts.

In conclusion, 2024 is poised to be a year of both promise and challenge. As Jacek Hanke, the CEO of Digital Core Design said: I am enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and adapting to emerging trends positions DCD to not only navigate but also shape the future of the dynamic IT market.

Celebrating 25th Anniversary would be nothing without the guests – the group of fantastic customers, distributors, and partners that fuel the innovativeness of Digital Core Design. That’s why DCD team’s prepared some extras for you. Starting from Embedded World where the company has its own booth (Hall 4, 4-471) – every month of 2024 will bring good reason to celebrate together.