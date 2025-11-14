embedded world North America 2025 Attracts 3,800 Attendees and 30% Exhibitor Growth

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: embedded world North America

Through three days (November 4-6), the Anaheim Convention Center hosted embedded world North America bringing together design engineers, developers, and technology leaders to share and showcase insights and innovations that are moving the embedded industry toward new horizons.

According to NürnbergMesse North America, the exhibition welcomed nearly 3,800 attendees, representing a 15 percent increase over 2024, and featured 266 exhibitors, marking a 30 percent growth from last year’s event in Austin, Texas.

Day 1:

Keynote presentation by Joe Fabbre, Vice President of Global Technology at Green Hills Software, discussed the current state and trajectory of embedded software

Day 2:

Headlined by Dario Freddi, Managing Director of SECO USA, conversed on the rapid evolution of AI acceleration and its impact on embedded system design

There were also numerous technical sessions, panels, and exhibitor forums that featured more than 100 industry experts addressing key developments in software architecture, real-time systems, connectivity, safety, and edge intelligence.

“Moving the show from Austin was a difficult choice, but our goal this year in Anaheim was to expand the exhibitor base and promote increased engagement while providing the highest level of service and create a memorable event experience for both our exhibitors and attendees via the show floor, networking and the conference program,” said Dennis Smith, CEO of NürnbergMesse North America. “The growth in attendance and exhibitor participation underscores the event’s role as the premier platform for networking, knowledge exchange and business development in the embedded technologies space. I’m also proud of the NMNA team for all their hard work leading up to and during the show.”

embedded world North America will return to the Anaheim Convention Center September 22– 24, 2026.

For additional information, visit embedded-world-na.com.