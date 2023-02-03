Fly-by to embedded world '23: City of Industry, California, Premio

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Premio is setting up at booth 1-641 during embedded world 2023, where they will be showcasing its innovative solutions for Industrial Automation and Robotics, as well as, Railway and Intelligent Transportation.

Industrial Fanless PCs for Industrial Automation

The RCO-1000-EHL, RCO-3000-CFL, and RCO-6000-CML series for industrial automation will be highlighted with demonstrations of how Premio’s RCO products are specialized in different industrial automation applications.

Features:

Wide Operating Temperature

Wide Power Input Range

Shock & Vibration Resistance

Wireless Connectivity (4G/5G)

Power Ignition Management

TPM 2.0

CE, FCC Class A Certified

Ultra-rugged fanless mini computer that delivers unmatched durability and powerful computing performance for Industrial IoT and Edge AI computing.

Specifications:

Support 11th Gen Intel® Celeron® Processor (Elkhart Lake)

Up to 32GB RAM

1x Internal SATA SSD

Up to 3x EDGEBoost I/O

Embedded CANBus

Implements a socket type design in a small form factor computer for multi-core processing in space-constrained deployments.

Specifications:

Supports 8th/9th Gen. Intel® Core™ Processor

Up to 64GB RAM

1x Hot-swappable SATA SSD

On-board M.2

1x EDGEBoost I/O

Compatible with modular EDGEBoost Nodes to consolidate AI inferencing and machine learning workloads with dedicated GPU support and blazing-fast NVME U.2 storage.

Specifications:

10th Gen Intel® Core™ & Intel® Xeon® W processors

Up to 64GB RAM (ECC and Non-ECC)

2x Hot-swappable SATA SSD

On-board M.2

2x EDGEBoost I/O

Compatible with modular EDGEBoost Nodes

Embedded CANBus

Railway Certified Industrial Fanless PCs

Premio’s ACO-6000-CML series is an EN50155 & E-Mark certified fanless industrial computer purpose built to power and enable smart transportation and railway specific applications.

Supports up to 16x IoT devices with optional PoE and has power protection rating from 9-48VDC to 48-110VDC.

Specifications:

10th Gen Intel® Core™ & Intel® Xeon® W processors

Up to 64GB RAM (ECC and Non-ECC)

2x Hot-swappable SATA SSD

Support up to 16x IoT ports

Wide Power Supply (9-48VDC & 48-110VDC)

Embedded CANBus

EN50155 Railway Certification Ready

E-Mark Certified

For over 30+ years, Premio has been a turnkey engineering, manufacturing, and deployment for edge computing. We have the capabilities to design and manufacture rugged edge computing solutions with our scalable state-of-the-art facility. Strategically located in Los Angeles, California, Premio alleviates supply chain disruptions and manufacturing challenges that enterprises face when outsourcing.

