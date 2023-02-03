Embedded Computing Design

Fly-by to embedded world '23: City of Industry, California, Premio

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 03, 2023

News

Fly-by to embedded world '23: City of Industry, California, Premio
Image Provided by Premio

Premio is setting up at booth 1-641 during embedded world 2023, where they will be showcasing its innovative solutions for  Industrial Automation and Robotics, as well as, Railway and Intelligent Transportation.

Industrial Fanless PCs for Industrial Automation

The RCO-1000-EHL, RCO-3000-CFL, and RCO-6000-CML series for industrial automation will be highlighted with demonstrations of how Premio’s RCO products are specialized in different industrial automation applications.

Features:

  • Wide Operating Temperature
  • Wide Power Input Range
  • Shock & Vibration Resistance
  • Wireless Connectivity (4G/5G)
  • Power Ignition Management
  • TPM 2.0
  • CE, FCC Class A Certified

RCO-1000-EHL

Ultra-rugged fanless mini computer that delivers unmatched durability and powerful computing performance for Industrial IoT and Edge AI computing.

Specifications:

  • Support 11th Gen Intel® Celeron® Processor (Elkhart Lake)
  • Up to 32GB RAM
  • 1x Internal SATA SSD
  • Up to 3x EDGEBoost I/O
  • Embedded CANBus

RCO-3000-CFL

Implements a socket type design in a small form factor computer for multi-core processing in space-constrained deployments.

Specifications:

  • Supports 8th/9th Gen. Intel® Core™ Processor
  • Up to 64GB RAM
  • 1x Hot-swappable SATA SSD
  • On-board M.2
  • 1x EDGEBoost I/O

RCO-6000-CML

Compatible with modular EDGEBoost Nodes to consolidate AI inferencing and machine learning workloads with dedicated GPU support and blazing-fast NVME U.2 storage.

Specifications:

  • 10th Gen Intel® Core™ & Intel® Xeon® W processors
  • Up to 64GB RAM (ECC and Non-ECC)
  • 2x Hot-swappable SATA SSD
  • On-board M.2
  • 2x EDGEBoost I/O
  • Compatible with modular EDGEBoost Nodes
  • Embedded CANBus

Railway Certified Industrial Fanless PCs

Premio’s ACO-6000-CML series is an EN50155 & E-Mark certified fanless industrial computer purpose built to power and enable smart transportation and railway specific applications.

ACO-6000-CML:

Supports up to 16x IoT devices with optional PoE and has power protection rating from 9-48VDC to 48-110VDC.

Specifications:

  • 10th Gen Intel® Core™ & Intel® Xeon® W processors
  • Up to 64GB RAM (ECC and Non-ECC)
  • 2x Hot-swappable SATA SSD
  • Support up to 16x IoT ports
  • Wide Power Supply (9-48VDC & 48-110VDC)
  • Embedded CANBus
  • EN50155 Railway Certification Ready
  • E-Mark Certified

Localized Manufacturing

For over 30+ years, Premio has been a turnkey engineering, manufacturing, and deployment for edge computing. We have the capabilities to design and manufacture rugged edge computing solutions with our scalable state-of-the-art facility. Strategically located in Los Angeles, California, Premio alleviates supply chain disruptions and manufacturing challenges that enterprises face when outsourcing.

Datasheet:

RCO-1000-EHL: https://premio.blob.core.windows.net/premio/uploads/resource/data-sheet/RCO-1000-EHL/DS_RCO-1000-EHL-10_Premio.pdf

RCO-3000-CFL: https://premio.blob.core.windows.net/premio/uploads/resource/data-sheet/RCO-3000-CFL/DS_RCO-3000-CFL_Premio.pdf

RCO-6000-CML: https://premio.blob.core.windows.net/premio/uploads/resource/data-sheet/RCO-6000-CML/DS_RCO-6000-CML_Premio.pdf

ACO-6000-CML: https://premio.blob.core.windows.net/premio/uploads/resource/data-sheet/ACO-6000-CML/DS_ACO-6000-CML-1_Premio.pdf

Link to Product Pages:

RCO-1000-EHL: https://premioinc.com/pages/rco-1000-ehl-series-fanless-mini-computer

RCO-3000-CFL: https://premioinc.com/pages/rco-3000-cfl-series-small-form-factor-computer

RCO-6000-CML: https://premioinc.com/pages/ai-edge-inference-computer-with-10th-gen-intel-core

ACO-6000-CML: https://premioinc.com/pages/in-vehicle-computer-with-10th-gen-intel-core

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Image Provided by Advantech
Advantech has a New NVIDIA Powered AI Solution

February 2, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

January 23, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
IoT Medical Device Security Risks and Mitigation

December 22, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Provided by Premio
Fly-by to embedded world '23: City of Industry, California, Premio

February 3, 2023

MORE