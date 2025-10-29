ADLINK Technology Deploys Industrial Computing Solutions Powered by Intel

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: ADLINK Developing edge AI, machine vision, and automation applications to be deployed in harsh environments requires flexible processing, robust memory, rich I/O, and much more in order to perform efficiently at the edge. Managing the demanding workloads from these applications is becoming increasingly difficult, which is why engineers can benefit from a compact, industrial-grade system.

The DLAP-4100 Industrial Mini-ITX system from ADLINK Technology is engineered for these data-heavy inference and control tasks. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 200S Series including the 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel Core Processors.

The DLAP-4100 system is designed to provide stability in space-constrained deployments with a form factor of 230 (W) x 300 (D) x 150 (H) mm, and GPU capability. It also supports dual-channel DDR5 4800 MHz memory support of up to 64 GB for demanding and data-intensive workloads.

The system's triple-display output supports HDMI 2.0b + HDMI 1.4b + DP 1.4a, configured as three independent displays for HMI, dashboards, and vision UIs. These provide flexibility in varying visual environments. This setup is ideal for applications featuring human-machine interfaces (HMI), AI analytics and visuals, and machine vision.

Designed for industrial use cases, the DLAP-4100 Mini-ITX system is equipped with dual GbE (1× 1GbE, 1× 2.5GbE) ports for segregated control/data paths or redundancy, supporting data traffic with enhanced stability and reliability designed for industrial edge networks.

The industrial system supports expansion through a PCIe Gen5 x16 slot for discrete GPUs and AI accelerators, along with USB and M.2 ports for high-speed I/O and storage—enabling flexible configurations to handle continuous workloads and connect with cameras or sensors.

Another solution from ADLINK Technology supporting the increase of complex AI workloads is the MXE-320 with an integrated NPU. This fanless embedded computer is optimized for real-time analysis and intelligent decision-making in next-generation industrial applications.

The MXE-320 also features high-bandwidth memory supporting 96GB of DDR5 memory at 5600MHz and connectivity via HDMI, Display Port, and Type-C options. For seamless integration with modern devices, the embedded computer includes an 8-bit DIO and two COM ports (RS-232/422/485).

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 1), Intel Arc A-Series graphics, Intel® Ethernet, and the OpenVINO Toolkit, the MXE-320 also passes Intel Edge System Qualification, ensuring its AI performance, stability, and interoperability with Intel’s edge AI software stacks.

The DLAP-4100 and MXE-320 are engineered to leverage the high-processing power of Intel CPUs for high-performance industrial computing environments and applications. The solutions manage AI workloads in HMI systems, dashboards, and smart vision to self-service kiosks and motion control in automation systems.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes and performance options.

