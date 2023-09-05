Dev Kit Weekly: ADLINK MVP-5200 & MVP-6200

Video

Industrial Embedded Computers are critical to IoT, AI, Machine Learning and Edge Computing applications thanks to their optimized bandwidth, low latency, flexibility, scalability, and reliability, paired with advanced security and privacy capabilities. In the Adlink MVP series, we find all these benefits in the rugged and highly customizable 5200 and 6200 series.

Both of these are designed with modular form factors and equipped with 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core and Celeron processors. They are designed to perform particularly well in Edge Computing and Edge AI applications in smart manufacturing and warehouse applications, but they are well-suited to many industrial and edge applications, thanks to their Intel R680E chipset and available scaling via the ADLINK Adaptive Function Module slot, the ability to incorporate GPU cards, and four SO-DIMM sockets for portability and compatibility.

They have up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory that operates at 3600 MHz for increased capacity and bandwidth, two SATA interfaces for storage – the 6200 has a third available as an option – And they both support Windows or Ubuntu Linux OS. The other major differentiator between the two is that the 6200 series also includes six Backplane Extension slots.

The machines include two display ports, two HDMI ports, six COM ports, six USB ports, 8-channel digital i/o, six SMA antennas for wifi and 5G, and three 2.5GB ethernet ports with TSN support. And all this in a wall-mountable ruggedized box that is designed for 24/7 operation at temperatures -20 to 60°C (-4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit).

The MVP 5200 and MVP 6200 series are powerful, customizable, and rugged fanless computers that can easily serve as the engine driving nearly any Edge AI application.

If you'd like to get your own MVP, you can request quotes for either series from Adlink

That's all for this edition of DevKit Weekly. Thanks for reading (and watching).