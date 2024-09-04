Eggtronic Introduces its SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB Enabling Quick Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Eggtronic

Modena, Italy. Eggtronic introduced its SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1, an evaluation board (EVB) enabling designers to expedite development while reducing the size and cost of 240W power delivery (PD) 3.1 applications. The solution delivers efficiency above 95% and operates at over 90% from light load to full load.

Integrating zero voltage switching (ZVS), power factor correction (PFC), and quasi-forward isolated regulation into one stage allows for a reduction in the bill of materials (BOM) and the size of components like storage capacitors and magnetics, as opposed to traditional PFC+LLC and PFC+Asymmetric Half-Bridge (AHB) systems. According to Eggtronic, the result is a solution with light-load energy savings of up to 50% and achieves a power density of 21.9W/in3 (1.34W/cm3) to support compact charger designs.

Utilizing Eggtronic's innovative SmartEgg AC/DC architecture, the new EVB incorporates proprietary mixed-signal low-power EPIC (Eggtronic Power Integrated Controller) 2.0 IC controllers and delivers built-in protections against overpower, overvoltage, overtemperature, short circuits, and brownouts. EPIC is based on a 32-bit RISC-V and its flexibility allows customization for various charging ports.

“Users of laptops, tablets, smartphones and other power-hungry devices with a USB-C interface expect small, lightweight, high-power-density technologies that minimise charge time while saving money as cost is always a key driver in the choice of the power converters,” says Eggtronic CEO and founder, Igor Spinella. “The new SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB helps engineers to address these demands in the shortest possible time and with the smallest number of low-cost components.”

To learn more, visit:eggtronic.com/products-services/integrated-circuits/epic2acsxx/.