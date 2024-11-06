AAEON Delivers AI to Smart Retail Applications

AAEON Technology Inc. released the BOXER-8642AI, a fanless embedded AI computer featuring eight independent 10Gbps USB ports, leveraging a 32GB or 64GB NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module. It supports multiple Intel RealSense D405 3D cameras for high and wide bandwidth image processing for smart retail market applications such as AI-assisted self-checkout kiosks. Power input range is 12V to 24V with -25°C and 55°C operational temperature.

The platform delivers a variety of 10Gbps USB ports that with testing is mentioned to guarantee they can endure continuous on/off cycling while sustaining a drop-rate of less than 0.1%. Also delivered are two DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485(Rx/Tx) signals, along with CANBus FD with dual Gigabit Ethernet available via RJ-45 ports.

Integrated storage includes 64GB eMMC 5.1 onboard and a 2.5" SATA drive bay, with the availability of 32GB or 64GB system memory capacity. The component carries a M.2 2230 E-Key in a form factor featuring two antenna openings. Two wall mount brackets for modular deployment are included as well as support for the Linux OS NVIDIA Jetpack software development kit (5.1.2 and above).



