Embedded Computing Design

element14 Smart Industry Challenge Offers Engineers a Chance to Build Prototypes and Win Test Equipment

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 25, 2026

News

Image Credit: element14

element14 announced a competition in which the company is inviting engineers, makers, and technology entrepreneurs to enter their smart industry designs focused on production monitoring, uptime optimization, and product testing. If selected, contestants will develop and create a prototype utilizing a kit of components from industry leaders. Per the press release, entries will be judged on creativity and the imaginative use of component features.

The goal is to produce intelligent designs in manufacturing environments. element14 has given the following as examples of projects it expects to receive, miniature production line demonstrations, open‑source conveyor systems, inventory management tools, production line monitoring, predictive maintenance, RFID tracking, and quality control solutions.

“To us, smart industry is about applying creativity and practical engineering to real‑world manufacturing challenges,” said Andreea Teodorescu, Global Director of Product Marketing and element14 Community. “This challenge gives our members the opportunity to explore industrial innovation while sharing their ideas and learning from one another.”

For prize consideration, the company stated that participants must document their build process and publish a final project blog on the element14 Community, clearly highlighting the sponsor components used.

Prizes:

  • First-Place: Multicomp Pro MP720013 Oscilloscope
  • Second-Place: Multicomp Pro MP750511 Waveform Generator
  • Third-Place: Multicomp Pro MP3055 Bench Digital Multimeter

Every individual or team that competes following the guidelines will receive a Multicomp Pro AC/DC Voltage Clamp Meter.

The company announced applications are open through April 12 and participants will have until June 21 to complete and submit projects.

For more information and to register, visit: https://community.element14.com/on-the-line.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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