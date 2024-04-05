embedded world 2024: Rutronik Presents State-of-the-Art Components and Future-Oriented System Solutions

Image Credit: Rutronik

From vehicles and production lines to household appliances: Today's world interacts with each other, is intelligent and connected. In this context, embedded systems play a key role. Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH presents product and system solutions from renowned manufacturers at embedded world 2024 from April 9 to 11 in Hall 2 at booth 248. Rutronik also provides information about the new Rutronik IT Electronics division and Rutronik System Solutions presents the new Adapter Board RAB4.

With ten counters and nine walls, the broadline distributor shows its diverse product portfolio of Displays, Boards & Systems, Wireless, Digital, and Storage in Hall 2 at booth 248. The focus lies on components from leading manufacturers that enable a networked world and make applications intelligent, compact, efficient, and resource-saving. Components from Advantech, Apacer, ASUS, EnOcean, Infineon, InsightSiP, Intel, Kontron, MediaTek, Minew, Murata, Nordic, Panasonic, Transcend, Tianma, Raystar, Silex, Swissbit, Telit Cinterion, and URT Display, among others, can be seen.



Rutronik presents new division Rutronik IT Electronics

The broadline distributor breaks new ground with Rutronik IT Electronics. The newly founded division addresses IT system integrators as well as resellers and supplies them with computer components and systems. An extensive range of products from selected manufacturers has been formed for this purpose.



As an example, the powerful exone go Premico 1780 X13 Notebook is on display at the Rutronik IT Electronics counter. exone is an exclusive brand of Extra Computer GmbH, which offers reliable PC systems for professional business environments.



The new RAB4 Adapter Board from Rutronik System Solutions

At embedded world 2024, Rutronik System Solutions showcases its entire product portfolio of Base and Adapter Boards with its own area at the Rutronik booth. A newcomer is the RAB4, which is introduced to a wide audience for the first time. The Adapter Board makes it possible to test the performance of Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) technology quickly and efficiently. Designed exclusively for this purpose, the RAB4 contains state-of-the-art components like the high-precision UM980 RTK positioning module from Unicore.



A special highlight at the Rutronik booth: the experts from Rutronik System Solutions have developed a rover that can be operated using an app and controlled with centimeter precision thanks to RTK. Using a combination of the RAB4 and RDK3, a Base Board from Rutronik System Solutions that allows a wireless connection via Bluetooth Low-Energy.

For more information, visit rutronik.com/events/exhibitions/embedded-world-2024.