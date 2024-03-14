Emerson Announces New Embedded Computer to Connect Edge to Cloud

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

In a recent announcement, Emerson has revealed its new PACSystems IPC 2010 Compact Industrial PC (IPC), which is designed to be a rugged industrial computer suited to machine and discrete part manufacturing automation applications.

The company said in the release that the new solution is designed to serve manufacturing sites and OEM machine builders who need a ruggedized, compact, durable IPC to cost-effectively support Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other digital transformation initiatives.



The IPC 2010 reportedly addresses this by pre-loading the PACEdge industrial edge platform and elements of Movicon.NExT SCADA software, which together will help users run applications more quickly using browser-based configuration, Emerson said.

It runs an industrial version of Linux and includes serial and Ethernet connectivity so the IPC 2010 can be used as a communications gateway in a variety of topologies, and simultaneously or separately as an edge computing device. Users can implement the IPC 2010 as a flexible protocol converter—and for many other computing functions—in many IIoT, edge, OT/IT convergence, HMI visualization, SCADA connectivity, and digital transformation roles, according to the announcement.



The hardware and software are designed to be adaptable, universal, and scalable, the company said, offering an easier user experience, and the compact form factor has what Emerson says is the widest operating temperature range of any passively cooled IPC. It’s also a low power device, at only four watts, and ruggedized so it can be installed in most conditions.



The IPC 2010 has ongoing annual licensing costs, or charges for general and cybersecurity updates, according to the release, but additional features like the Movicon Connext or WebHMI can be activated or added at any time at an additional cost.



“Many customers undergoing a digital transformation want to start small and earn trust as they seek out value from edge-enabled applications,” said William Paczkowski, product manager for the IPC 2010 for Emerson’s discrete automation business. “The IPC 2010 is specifically designed as a pre-packaged and economical solution so they can get running quickly and cost effectively.”



Emerson is already building the IPC 2010 into a range of larger offerings for leak detection, compressed air monitoring, batching systems, cloud enablement services, and other packaged solutions. This flexible industrial technology will enable customers of all types to benefit from their advanced capabilities.



For more information, visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/catalog/emerson-ipc-2010.

