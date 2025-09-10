IMAGO’s New AGE-X6 Platform Scales Performance Without System Redesigns

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: IMAGO IMAGO Technologies released its compact, fanless Vision Box AGE-X6, modular, expandable industrial PCs powered by the latest 14th-generation Intel Core embedded processors. The platform allows flexible connections of external GPUs, high-speed storage, or high-performance cameras utilizing four USB4 interfaces with up to 40 Gbit/s per channel. Users can now easily scale computing power without changing the base system, cabling, or existing certifications.





“The decisive advantage is that users can continue to operate their existing system unchanged,” explains Christoph Siemon, Vice President Sales and R&D at IMAGO Technologies. “If needed, only the GPU or another external component is added. This way, software, certifications, and control cabinet layouts remain intact, while performance scales with requirements.”

Due to the modular concept, the AGE-X6 is well-suited for machine builders.

Ideal Applications:

Logistics

enables real-time multi-code recognition, even with varying code positions

Electronics Production

Supports ultra-precise detection of the smallest defects at enhanced speeds

Pharmaceutical/Medical Technology

Reduces re-certification challenges since hardware modifications to the base system are needless

For more information, visit imago-technologies.com/image-processing-computers/image-processing-ai/.